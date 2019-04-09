DBS Bank India launches the first edition of Hack2hire in Bengaluru

Through the initiative, it aims to hire over 100 of the brightest minds in emerging technologies such as Cloud Computing, AI, Machine Learning and Big Data.

The programme will focus on the theme of ‘intelligent banking’. The initiative has received over 2500 applications till date. Hack2Hire Bengaluru will look to expand its scope and target to hire platform stability Engineers, Mobile App Developers, Full Stack Developers, PaaS DevOps, DevOps Engineers, QA Engineers, UI/UX Developers, Data analysts and Scrum Masters.

The programme will consist of two parts- starting with an online technical assessment designed to gauge the basic skill-sets required for the job. Applicants who pass this assessment will hack real-life business use cases in a team setting using their technical, analytical and problem-solving skills. Successful candidates will be offered a job on the same day at DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2).

Home to a mixed workforce of 1,200 employees including software engineers, data scientists and business analysts, DAH2 is the bank’s first technology development centre outside Singapore.

The hub supports the bank in strengthening its technological capabilities across regions and delivers best-in-class solutions for customers. The centre was honoured with the Centre Transformation award at the prestigious Zinnov Awards 2018. The selected candidates will receive an opportunity to harness best-in-class infrastructure, tap into the latest technology trends and work with global leaders.

Siew Choo Soh, Managing Director and Head of Consumer Banking and Big Data Analytics Technology, said “As businesses are transforming due to evolving customer needs and advanced technologies are coming into play, we see a great demand for tech talent, especially in the financial services sector. Hack2Hire offers a unique platform where the country’s premier talent can collaborate and compete to design outside-of-the-box solutions.”

Srikanth Mopidevi, Executive Director and Head, Consumer Banking - Big Data Analytics Technology, DAH2 said “The increasing demand for tech talent is a reflection of the rapid digital transformation taking place across industries. Hack2Hire will allow us to engage with the diverse and strong talent pool that the country offers. These bright new thinkers bring fresh perspectives and are instrumental in our journey of reimagining banking.”

Hack2Hire is conducted in collaboration with leading technology providers Amazon Web Services, Cloudera and Pivotal.