DBS Asia Hub 2 partners with NASSCOM to launch digital literacy centre in Hyderabad

DBS Asia Hub 2 (DAH2) in partnership with the NASSCOM foundation inaugurated the first DAH2 Digital Literacy Centre in Hyderabad. The centre supports the National Digital Literacy Mission initiative by the Government of India. It is located in Mehdipatnam in the central zone of Hyderabad and will serve the communities of Gudimalkapur, Rethibowli, and nearby areas. The literacy centre aims to facilitate training infrastructure that will benefit close to 1000 people in the underserved community. The training will empower beneficiaries to learn the basics of computers and other digital devices, communicate via emails, engage on social media and leverage the power of the internet.

Alex Woo, CEO, DBS Asia Hub 2 said, “DBS as an organization is committed to making meaningful contributions to the communities where we operate. The launch of the Digital Literacy Centre, in partnership with NASSCOM foundation aligns with our larger ethos of being purpose-driven and making a positive impact on lives. The initiative is a step towards fulfilling our vision to become the best bank for a better world.”