App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 13, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DBS appoints Alex Woo as CEO of Technology Development Centre in India

Woo brings with him about two decades of experience in driving technology operations for DBS in the Asian market.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

DBS Group Holdings Limited, announced the appointment of Alex Woo as CEO of DBS of Asia Hub 2 (DAH2). DAH2 was established in Hyderabad in 2016 as the second technology hub of DBS Group Holdings Limited.

Woo reports to David Gledhill, Group Chief Information Officer and Head of Group Technology & Operations at DBS. Woo brings with him about two decades of experience in driving technology operations for DBS in the Asian market. He was most recently Head of Technology & Operations in DBS Indonesia where he spent five years managing several key projects such as onshoring key systems, building a new Data Centre, as well as supporting the rollout of digibank in Indonesia and the ANZ integration.

His role at DAH2 includes supporting DBS in building its digital capabilities to suit ever-changing consumer and technological demands by developing innovative and relevant digital solutions. Said Gledhill, “We are extremely pleased to have Alex lead DAH2. We believe that with his vast experience and deep understanding of DBS’ technology ethos, he will be able to strengthen DAH2’s capabilities in developing the next generation of cutting-edge solutions.”

Close

On his appointment Woo mentioned, “I am very excited to be taking on this assignment. The team at DAH2 has worked on projects that are key to the bank and has created interesting solutions that have been implemented bank wide. I am looking forward to working with the team and building greater capabilities to support the bank.”

related news

Home to a workforce of 1,300 employees including software engineers, data scientists and business analysts, DAH2 is the bank’s first technology development centre outside Singapore. The hub supports the bank in strengthening its technological capabilities and delivers best-in-class solutions for customers.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, exclusive trading recommendations, independent equity analysis, actionable investment ideas, nuanced takes on macro, corporate and policy actions, practical insights from market gurus and much more.
First Published on Jun 13, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Top 10 airports in the world: Just one Indian airport makes the cut

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Slideshow | Here are 10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.