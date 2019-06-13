DBS appoints Alex Woo as CEO of Technology Development Centre in India

DBS Group Holdings Limited, announced the appointment of Alex Woo as CEO of DBS of Asia Hub 2 (DAH2). DAH2 was established in Hyderabad in 2016 as the second technology hub of DBS Group Holdings Limited.

Woo reports to David Gledhill, Group Chief Information Officer and Head of Group Technology & Operations at DBS. Woo brings with him about two decades of experience in driving technology operations for DBS in the Asian market. He was most recently Head of Technology & Operations in DBS Indonesia where he spent five years managing several key projects such as onshoring key systems, building a new Data Centre, as well as supporting the rollout of digibank in Indonesia and the ANZ integration.

His role at DAH2 includes supporting DBS in building its digital capabilities to suit ever-changing consumer and technological demands by developing innovative and relevant digital solutions. Said Gledhill, “We are extremely pleased to have Alex lead DAH2. We believe that with his vast experience and deep understanding of DBS’ technology ethos, he will be able to strengthen DAH2’s capabilities in developing the next generation of cutting-edge solutions.”

On his appointment Woo mentioned, “I am very excited to be taking on this assignment. The team at DAH2 has worked on projects that are key to the bank and has created interesting solutions that have been implemented bank wide. I am looking forward to working with the team and building greater capabilities to support the bank.”