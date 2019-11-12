App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 12, 2019 07:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DBS and Google to integrate DBS PayLah! with GPay services

DBS’ collaboration with Google includes the integration of both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transaction services.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

DBS announced plans to launch Google Pay services with DBS PayLah! by early 2020. DBS’ collaboration with Google includes the integration of both peer-to-peer (P2P) and peer-to-merchant (P2M) transaction services. The integration will allow DBS PayLah! customers to send and receive funds and also pay merchants via Google Pay using a single-click sign-up.

Said Han Kwee Juan, Chief Strategy Officer at DBS Bank, “We believe that integrating Google Pay with our DBS PayLah! platform will deliver greater convenience to consumers as they will have more options to transfer funds and make instant payments to some 80,000 merchants in Singapore. This collaboration demonstrates our commitment towards building wholly seamless, intuitive services for our customers and is in line with our plans to ramp up our ecosystem partnerships regionally.”

“We are delighted to partner with DBS in our mission to make mobile payments simple, helpful and secure and through this collaboration we hope to make that a day-to-day reality for Singaporeans,” said Caesar Sengupta, Vice President of Payments and the Next Billion Users initiatives at Google.

In September 2019, DBS announced that it would more than double DBS PayLah!’s existing user base of 1.6 million to 3.5 million by 2023.

First Published on Nov 12, 2019 07:35 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Countries with the highest inflation: In this nation, residents pay 5 million for just 5 tomatoes

