DataHack Summit 2019 Kicks off in Bengaluru

DataHack Summit 2019 by Analytics Vidhya, India's largest Conference on Applied Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, started in Bengaluru today to highlight the latest trends, state of the art developments and machine learning frameworks to democratize AI for everyone.

The summit has been a strategic platform to understand and leverage the latest innovations and the impact they have on our businesses and daily lives.

The first day of the conference witnessed 20+ sessions by leading AI experts like Eric Weber (ListReports), Mathangi Sri(PhonePe), Ujjyaini Mitra (Zee5), Dr. Vikas Agrawal(Oracle Analytics Cloud), Abhishek Khanna, Jayatu Sen Chaudhury (American Express) et al. including 8 live hack sessions by Sudalai Rajkumar (H2O.ai), Axel de Romblay (Dailymotion), Krupal Modi (Haptik) et al.

Also, there was a panel discussion involving top industry leaders in AI discussing that despite increased interest in and adoption of artificial intelligence (AI) in the enterprise, 85 percent of AI projects ultimately fail to deliver on their intended promises to business

Commenting at the event, Kunal Jain, Founder & CEO (Analytics Vidhya) said, "It's exciting to see more than 1000 passionate data science professionals from diverse industries and domains (more than 500 organizations) coming together and building a vibrant Data Science ecosystem in India. Think of this group as a think tank powering hundreds of banks, every eCommerce player and travel portal in the country building algorithms to improve customer experience and deliver business value."