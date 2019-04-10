App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2019 07:23 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Data warehousing market to reach $34.69 Bn, globally by 2025 at 8.2% CAGR

Structured data to grow at the fastest rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image
Whatsapp

Allied Market Research has published a report that offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major investment pockets, key segments, and competitive scenario. According to the report, the global data warehousing market garnered USD 18.61 billion in 2017 and is estimated to generate USD 34.69 billion by 2025, registering a CAGR of 8.2 percent from 2018 to 2025.

The requirement for dedicated storage systems with generation of huge amount of data, surge in demand for column-oriented data warehouse solutions and need for real-time view and analytics is driving the growth in the market. However, high cost of implementation and complexity restrain the market growth. On the other hand, increase in application of AI in data warehousing and rise in adoption of virtual data warehousing create new opportunities in the market.

Based on deployment, the on-premise segment contributed more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and is expected continue its leadership status by 2025. This is due to preference of organizations to protect sensitive data. However, the hybrid segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 9.1 percent from 2018 to 2025, owing to efficient utilization of resources, faster data processing, and cost-effectiveness.

Based on type of data, the structured data would register the fastest growth rate, growing at a CAGR of 12.7 percent from 2018 to 2025. This is because there is still a huge amount of unstructured data in organizations. The semi structured & unstructured segment accounted for nearly four-fifths of the total share in 2017, and will maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to advancements in storage technologies and data processing.

related news

North America held the major market share in 2017, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the total share and will maintain its lead position by 2025. This is due to huge chunk of data generated by many organizations, trend of digitization, and adoption of advanced technologies. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest rate, with a CAGR of 9.9 percent from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in data storage and analytics requirements in various industry verticals and surge in adoption of big data in the region.

Leading market players analysed in the research report include Actian Corp., Cloudera, Amazon, IBM Corporation, Google, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft, Snowflake, SAP, and Teradata. They have adopted various strategies including expansions, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, mergers & acquisitions, and others to gain a strong position in the industry.
First Published on Apr 10, 2019 07:23 pm

tags #BankingTech #BFSITech #Business #fintech #Technology

most popular

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

These billionaires lost billions in the stock market, but barely broke a sweat

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Top 10 companies where Indians want to work: Guess which takes No 1 spot

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

Experts bet on these 10 fundamentally strong picks for FY20

More From

IPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, MI vs KXIP at Wankhede: Kings XI aim top ...

PM Narendra Modi biopic stopped by Election Commission till the end of ...

Deepika Padukone confesses to being forever hungry, hubby Ranveer Sing ...

PM Narendra Modi's biopic stalled by Election Commission: Swara Bhaske ...

IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Sakshi grab some shut eye… on the airport flo ...

Katrina Kaif is poles apart on social media and her real life, feels V ...

Priyanka Gandhi’s kids ‘rally’ around their mama Rahul in Amethi

IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Exclusive: Here’s the real reason why the Shashtris want Vivek Agnih ...

The Lion King Trailer: Disney Returns to Savannah for Breathtaking Vis ...

News18 Wrap: EC Postpones PM Modi Biopic Release, SC Admits 'Stolen' R ...

Supreme Court's Decision on ‘Secret’ Rafale Documents ‘at Best P ...

Why These Outraged Millennials Will Not Vote in Lok Sabha Elections 20 ...

Ajax Amsterdam vs Juventus, Champions League: Preview, Live Stream And ...

Why Dausa Remains the Only Rajasthan Seat Where BJP Hasn't Named Lok S ...

Art to be Mandatory Subject for All classes, Schools Advised to Offer ...

Manjhi vs Manjhi Battle in Gaya as Opposition Alliance Targets Mahadal ...

Mehbooba Asks People to Defy Highway Ban, Warns Centre of 'Palestine-l ...

PM Modi sets the tone for Lok Sabha polls in wide-ranging interview to ...

How the political narrative on national security will play out in Lok ...

Black hole photo captured for the first time by astronomers

Jallianwala Bagh tragedy shameful scar on British Indian history, says ...

IMF lowers India’s growth projection to 7.3% in FY20

Closing Bell: Sensex ends 354 points lower, Nifty below 11,600; Bharti ...

Bond yields on long-term rates may steepen in near term, says PNB Gilt ...

What windscreen wipers teach you about investing behaviour…

Sebi revises charges related to basic services demat account

Emergence of BJP, Rahul Gandhi contesting from Wayanad, Sabarimala row ...

Black Hole event horizon: First image of black hole helps confirm Eins ...

How coastal Karnataka was saffronised; part 9: Flag wars hit Dakshina ...

Shah Rukh Khan to team up with Tamil director Atlee for upcoming film, ...

Israel election: Benjamin Netanyahu poised to win historic fifth term ...

Champions League: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's resurgent Manchester United f ...

Becoming Shiva: The Gajan Sanyasis celebrate the blue god's marriage t ...

Iron Man: Exploring the origins of the Armoured Avenger, and what make ...

Jet Airways crisis: European cargo agent seizes debt-laden airline's p ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.