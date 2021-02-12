Data stored securely in Indian servers, says Koo CEO while denying any leak

Founded in March 2020 by Radhakrishna and Mayank Bidawatka, Koo can be used to express views and opinions on various topics much like Twitter.

Koo was recently found leaking the personal data of its users. French security researcher Robert Baptiste — who goes by the pseudonym Elliot Alderson on Twitter, found that the app is leaking users' information such as email, date of birth, name, marital status, and gender. The company has now responded to the claim, denying any kind of data leak.



Some news about data leaking being spoken about unnecessarily. Please read this:

The data visible is something that the user has voluntarily shown on their profile of Koo. It cannot be termed a data leak. If you visit a user profile you can see it anyway February 11, 2021

Koo CEO Aprameya Radhakrishna responded to Alderson’s data leak claim by saying that the data visible in the screenshots is something that the user has voluntarily shared on their profile. He further tweeted that the voluntarily shared information cannot be termed as a data leak.

Soon after the CEO denied the data leak, Alderson responded by saying that it was a lie. The researcher posted a screenshot of a Koo account, asking how was he able to get the user’s gender, date of birth, and marital status details when they are not visible on the profile.

Radhakrishna responded and requested Alderson to share his feedback via email. He did not agree to or denied the researcher’s claim.

Dodging the data leak query further raises questions on Koo’s user privacy and data security concerns. However, the CEO tweeted that the email login feature has been removed after concerns were raised. He also added that the data is stored securely in Indian servers.

The app has got over three million new downloads in three days as users look for a Twitter alternative. The platform won the AatmaNirbhar App Innovation Challenge held by the government in August 2020.

Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who holds portfolios including Law and Justice, Electronics and Information Technology, and Communications portfolios along with Railway Minister Piyush Goyal are among the prominent names who have joined Koo.