Data protection bill: Little impact seen in retail sector

If the Justice Srikrishna Committee’s personal data protection Bill becomes a law, there will be little impact on the retail sector, which will continue to possess and use data collected from its customers through different channels- whether online or offline.

Rewarding shoppers with payback points, special discounts or exclusive access to deals, customer loyalty programmes are the primary way of collecting data on a massive scale.

“Plastic cards have long been replaced by telephone number identities when it comes to loyalty programmes at most retail stores. Hence, there is already a huge data bank of customers, their birthdays, anniversaries, shopping patterns and other personal details with retailers to possess and also share across platforms. While bills and laws can be made to protect these data, compliance is a major issue,” said Saurabh Uboweja, international brand expert and CEO of management consulting firm Brands of Desire.

Data sharing in the retail sector according to experts in the segment, has been done to beyond a point of repair.

While acquisition of data cannot be stopped because customers would often find it difficult to ignore the lure of special deals that come with loyalty programmes, how much any data protection policy prevents the misuse of the information provided is still a questionable issue.

While data protection has been the buzzword only in the past few months, instances of breach in the privacy of the same has been happening since a long time. In 2013, Target Corporation, the second-largest department store retailer in the United States after Walmart, faced a crisis with the fallout from a massive data breach. Eventually, the CEO had to resign the following year as the retailer struggled to win back customer trust and loyalty.

Consumers too have started seeing the flip side of sharing data with retailers. “I often see these feedback notebooks lying around at clothing stores with people's names and numbers, sometimes even addresses in full view of strangers. It makes me very uncomfortable to think how just about anyone can just get people's information just like that,” said Meenakshi Prasad, a 35-year-old marketing executive. Prasad is a regular at apparel shops and is a member of at least eight to ten loyalty programmes with top retail brands.

The bill in its present form is tenable for a segment like retail that functions on an omni-channel model. While consumer data that is already there in the system will continue to exist, retailers amidst encouraging revamped data protection and privacy policies, are skeptic about the increased costs that might follow if the personal data protection Bill becomes the law of the land.

“Marketing costs would obviously go northwards with for all the retailers who share customer data across channels. Customers can always choose to unsubscribe from receiving marketing material sent out to them but revoking the consent would still keep the data with the retailers,” Ritesh Srivastava, CEO, Elitify.com.