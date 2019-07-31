Data from trusted sources critical to AI systems

Security-related issues for ArtificiaI Intelligence (AI) applications can come up at any stage. It can either be at the data ingestion/collection stage, processing/learning stage or at the inference/usage of the data/model. Sharing his insights on the security issues with respect to AI-based applications, Varoon Rajani, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer, Blazeclan Technologies throws light on some of the important security concerns that one can encounter with ways to address them.

The AI application is built in two phases - the learning, and the interface phase. Learning happens when an algorithm receives data and is then trained to do a job. For example, identifying faces from a data set of pictures. The resultant data set is called a model, which can be configured. An application uses the model created by deep learning AI algorithms.

Since data are a critical aspect of any model development, it needs to be accurate otherwise it can hamper the output of the application. Therefore, it is critical to ensure that AI systems receive data from trusted sources only. If there is any malicious data injected in the AI learning system, the application will be unable to give accurate results or have a certain inherent bias, which in case of critical applications may remain a big issue.

Incomplete data used during training could result in bias in lending or insurance premiums. For example, if the data input for an algorithm training had data where particular demography (religion location, age, gender, educational qualification) of applicants had their loans rejected, then the model may have that bias ingrained in it. This would result in genuine loan applications getting rejected. While it denies the applicant of a loan, it also raises reputation risk for the banks or the lending agency.

Data privacy is a big concern. Any AI application depending on its requirement will use data to learn and train the models. The data can be highly sensitive and/or contain personal, financial or even health information. It can also have an individual’s facial details or fingerprints among other things. Companies which train AI models and build applications need to make the owners of the data aware of the possible usage and consequences of the data breach.

Today, most of the banks or financial services do not have their in-house AI applications. In most of the cases, the banks use third-party applications from fintechs for AI learning and model training. This means the confidential personal information collected and protected by these financial institutes over the years will be shared with new age companies. There are risks associated with the privacy and the usage of the data by these new start-ups.

The Third concern can be access to the AI application itself. Usually, these applications will have an API-based access which needs to be secured. In case someone gets unauthorized access to the APIs, it can lead to misuse of the results. Some of the smart hackers can also reverse engineer the algorithm which could be a potential IP loss for the creator of the application or misuse personal/business related critical information.

Apart from this, standard data protection protocols need to be applied like data encryption in transit and at rest as well as access controls to the systems storing and processing the data. The critical information has to be encrypted, and encryption keys need to be stored securely with limited need-to-know basis.