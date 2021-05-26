technology Data breaches rock India: How can you stay safe online? The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital adoption but this has also come at a cost, as increasing instances of data breaches rock India at frequent intervals. From BigBasket to Mobikwik to Dunzo to Domino's, the list goes on. According to the 2020 Global Cyber Security Survey, 74 percent of Indian organizations were threatened and eventually paid up after getting attacked with malicious ransomware. Has investment in security not kept up with the increasing shift to work from home? Why has the frequency of breaches increased? Is there legal recourse for those who have been affected? How can you stay safe online? Four top experts answer all your questions LIVE on May 28, Friday, 6 pm on Moneycontrol.