MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Last few days to experience PRO@ just Rs49/- for 1 month. Multiple payment options available. Be a PRO

technology

Data breaches rock India: How can you stay safe online?

The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the pace of digital adoption but this has also come at a cost, as increasing instances of data breaches rock India at frequent intervals. From BigBasket to Mobikwik to Dunzo to Domino's, the list goes on. According to the 2020 Global Cyber Security Survey, 74 percent of Indian organizations were threatened and eventually paid up after getting attacked with malicious ransomware. Has investment in security not kept up with the increasing shift to work from home? Why has the frequency of breaches increased? Is there legal recourse for those who have been affected? How can you stay safe online? Four top experts answer all your questions LIVE on May 28, Friday, 6 pm on Moneycontrol. 

LATEST VIDEOS

Watch More →

A collection of the most-viewed Moneycontrol videos.

Watch and Follow our leading shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.