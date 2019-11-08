Data and cyber-related risks remain top worries for audit executives

As organizations continue to collect customer and employee data, chief audit executives (CAEs) are increasingly concerned about how to govern and protect it, according to Gartner.

According to Gartner’s annual Audit Plan Hot Spots Report, data governance has risen to the top spot of CAEs’ audit concerns, up from second place in last year’s report, replacing cybersecurity preparedness. Increased regulatory scrutiny has pushed governance risks, along with related data management challenges such as third-party ecosystems, cyber vulnerabilities and data privacy, as major concerns for audit departments.

“Despite the strategic importance of data, organizations have been slow to adopt data governance frameworks, putting them at risk of large fines, of poor strategic decision making and of misallocation of critical resources,” said Malcolm Murray, vice president for the Gartner Audit practice. “Data management failures have drawn regulator and public scrutiny, leading to increased regulatory burdens and pressure on organizations and their use of data.”



Data governance: Nearly 80 percent of executives agree companies will lose competitive advantage if they do not effectively utilize data, and 49 percent say data can be used to decrease expenses and create new avenues for innovation. More than half of organizations, however, lack a formal data governance framework and a dedicated budget.



Third-party ecosystems: Fifty-three percent of senior leaders report an increased dependence on third parties, and in some cases, fourth and fifth parties. Despite the vast access these outside parties have to important business data, organizations are generally in a poor position to manage them. Only 53 percent of businesses have a strategy to mitigate the risks, and just 28 percent of organizations continually monitor third parties.



Cyber vulnerabilities: Cybercriminals are now operating highly sophisticated organizations with a variety of low-cost, readily available hacking tools. A lack of relevant skills and low cybersecurity budgets means that organizations are falling behind in their attempts to counter the growing number of cyberattacks.

The top three risks audit executives must prepare for in 2020 include: