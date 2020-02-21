Dark mode for WhatsApp on iPhone arrives with latest beta 2.20.30.25 update

WhatsApp has finally made its dark mode available on the iOS beta app. The Facebook-owned company has been testing the dark UI feature for over a year. The latest iOS beta app with the version 2.20.30.25 supports dark mode for iPhone.

WABetaInfo, the tracker website for WhatsApp updates, reported about the feature on iOS beta. Interestingly, dark mode for iOS is compatible only on devices running on iOS 13 and above. The report states that dark mode on WhatsApp uses iOS 13 APIs to detect whether the user has enabled system-wide dark mode.

This means that if the system-wide dark mode is enabled on iPhone running on iOS 13, WhatsApp will activate dark mode within its app. It is currently unknown if dark mode for WhatsApp will support iPhones running on iOS 12 or earlier.

To activate dark mode, update WhatsApp beta to version 2.20.30.25 using TestFlight. After updating the app, force restart the app, and you will see a dark WhatsApp splash screen. For the dark UI, the colour of the chat bubbles is changed to olive green with text in white.

Other features in the latest WhatsApp iOS beta 2.20.30.25 update include advanced search mode and support for haptic feedback on iOS 13. In advanced search mode, users can search for specific message types and look for all kind of media stored on their iPhones.

There are two options for displaying the search results — Grid and Captions. In order to use this feature, WhatsApp needs to index your entire chat history. It might need some time, based on your chat history size. Tap the search bar and wait to start the process.