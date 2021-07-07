MARKET NEWS

Daiwa 4K Smart TV launched in India with webOS, HDR10 support: Check price, features

The new Daiwa D50U1WOS 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 43,990 in India.

Moneycontrol News
July 07, 2021 / 03:01 PM IST

Daiwa recently unveiled a new 4K smart TV in India. The D50U1WOS is the first TV in the new lineup and is powered by webOS TV. The launch of the D50U1WOS makes Daiwa the first Indian brand to launch a 4K smart TV powered by webOS.

Daiwa UHD Smart TV Price in India

The new Daiwa D50U1WOS 50-inch 4K UHD Smart TV is priced at Rs 43,990 in India. It will be available on Daiwa’s official Indian website and through other leading retail outlets. The brand also said that the TVs will be made in India at the Greater Noida Manufacturing Facility of VIDEOTEX.

The new Daiwa 4K UHD Smart TV is powered by the webOS TV ecosystem, its own proprietary operating systems. The TV features Dual-band Wifi, ALLM, and MEMC, among other features. The TV supports 4K resolution with 1.07 billion colours and Daiwa’s deep learning AI and Quantum Luminit+ technology to upscale low-res images to 4K resolution.

The 4K Smart TV also supports multi-HDR formats including HDR10 and HLG. The TV also supports - ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode) that lowers input lag for a smooth gaming experience. It also packs 20W speakers coupled with Dolby Audio technology.

The Daiwa 4K Smart TV is powered by the ARM CA55 1.1GHz Quad-core processor paired with 1.5GB of RAM and 8GB of internal storage. The smart TV also comes with ThinQ AI voice assistance and Magic Remote. You can also control the TV with a smartphone using the LG ThinQ app.

Daiwa’s latest smart TV also supports apps including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, SonyLiv, and Disney+ Hotstar, among others. The webOS content store also hosts a wide range of games. The TV also features Dual-Band Wi-Fi, Miracast and two-way Bluetooth 5.0.
