Daimler unveils new generation Mercedes-Benz bus at TN plant

German automaker Daimler today unveiled its latest flagship product Mercedes-Benz 2441 Super High Deck bus, manufactured at the company's plant near here. Daimler Buses India, part of the the Daimler India Commercial Vehicles, launched the 15 metre luxury coach, which it claimed was the lightest in the class and offered more power and comfort. "As the Indian bus market is evolving, we lead the shift with products that meet global standards of performance and safety", Daimler Buses India, MD, Thomas Fricke said.

He was speaking after unveiling the Super High Deck automatic coach buses at the company's factory in Oragadam, about 50 kms from here. "With superior technology, we aim to be the benchmark in terms of total cost of ownership, safety and comfort", he said. Currently, Daimler Buses portfolio in domestic market comprises BharatBenz 9-tonne buses in school, staff and tourist bus segments, Mercedes-Benz 15 metre multi-axle luxury coaches and bus chassis for the 9, 16, 24-tonne segments.

The Mercedes-Benz 2441 Super High Deck offers seating capacity of upto 59 pushback seats and 14 cubic meters of luggage space, the company said.

It claimed that the bus with its aluminium body was the lightest vehicle in its class. Besides serving the domestic market, Daimler Buses India ships nine and 16-tonne range of buses to Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and South East Asian markets, company officials said. In 2017, Daimler Buses India recorded sales of 906 units in domestic market up by 80 per cent from the previous year. In 2016, it had sold 501 units