HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 10:14 AM IST

Daily commuter? Here are some lesser-known Google Maps tips for driving smarter

A list of lesser-known features of Google Maps

Google Maps is hands-down the go-to app for daily commuters in traffic-heavy cities like Mumbai, Delhi, and Bangalore. Not only in these cities, but the app is also used across the world by people to figure out directions and navigation to a destination. But is this all it has to offer?

No. There is a herd of other features that the app can do. From searching for amenities to exploring the strange, there is virtually no place hidden from Google Maps.

Here are some lesser-known features/tips/hacks you can use in Google Maps to make your commute easier and smarter:

1. Adding custom markers

Google Maps lets you not only bookmark popular sites, but it also enables you to determine your preferred place of parking, so you don’t have to worry about finding that sweet spot again. It is particularly helpful when you've parked in a place you're not aware of, say a parking ground at the music concerts or else.

How to access: On the homepage of the app, click on the three lines in the search bar. Then, from the menu that appears, click on your places. Then go to the Saved tab and Click on the big '+' sign to add a place that you can choose on map. You can also give it a name.

2. Bike mode

Two-wheeled travellers, your prayers have been heard! Google Maps has an alternative two-wheeler mode, which shows the users route exclusively to/restricted to bikers. This will help you give up worries about entering a no-bike zone by mistake again.

How to access: After you've searched for directions from your current location to the destination simply click on two-wheeler mode to get directions that are apt for bikers.

3. Rerouting your own route

If you are among those who are irritated by the automatic re-routing that Google Maps does when you miss a turn. There's a hack to overcome that. You can add as many custom pins along the route as you like, and never worry about the pestering of Google’s voice assistant again. Moreover, check out Google My Maps to create your own route.

How to access: Once you've keyed in the directions, on the directions preview page click on the three vertical dots visible on top right of the screen. This will open up the option to add a stop. You can add as many stops as you can and even move the order of stops.

4. Voice control

Fans of Iron Man, take a shot at your very own Jarvis, who will at least show you the nearest facility available, if not help you fight crime and save the world. Just speak out commands like 'closest petrol pumps/parking spots near me' and get a wide range of options at your disposal.

How to access: Simply simply press the mic button in the search bar of the app.

5. Mark your territory

If you are a regular commuter between specific areas, you can add them to your favourites with custom names. Now you not only have cool places to visit, but you can also share the location details with your friends easily.

How to access: You can access them in Google My Maps where you can create your own map and even share it among friends.
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 10:14 am

tags #Auto #Google Maps #Technology #trends

