D-Link introduces centralised network management solution for businesses

D-Link announced Nuclias Connect -- a network management solution for Small-to-Medium-sized Businesses that offers remote configuration, automated management, and on-the-go monitoring of new and legacy devices, including access points, managed switches, and smart switches.

The Nuclias Connect management software is free to download to a PC or laptop, and provides usage overviews and updates, access and traffic management, and easy configuration of APs and switches -- all through an intuitive dashboard.

This is complemented by our Nuclias Connect app for iOS and Android, which offers rapid local AP discovery and provisioning, monitoring, and standalone configuration for small installations; and our DNC-100 Nuclias Connect Hub, an inexpensive dedicated hardware controller designed for 24/7 operation, with pre-loaded management software.

D-Link also revealed an expansion of its Nuclias selection of cloud-managed devices with the DBS-2000 range of switches and two new Nuclias Access Points, the DBA-2520P and DBA-2820P, which both feature zero-touch deployment.