Czech scientists use neural network to give drones the ability to detect suspicious behavior

These unmanned drones have enough smarts to assist the Czech Police

A joint research programme between the Brno University of Technology and the Czech Police has given unmanned drones some smarts using a neural network.

Drones are often used by law enforcement agencies around the world to monitor a large area to limit manpower and put fewer lives at risk. The problem is that the drones themselves are not capable of discerning suspicious behavior. The are used primarily as scouts to remotely study an area before more concrete plans are made.

A group of Czech scientists have now given these drones some "smarts" using Machine Learning and Neural Networks. The scientists say that the new neural network is capable of pointing out odd behavior by studying drone footage.

Speaking with Radio Pague International, David Bazout one of the researchers on the project, says the system works by dividing the footage into smaller cells. These cells are then run through the network and compares known patterns of standard behavior to recognise anomalies and report them.

The system is also capable of learning and adopting in real-time. The scientists tested the system using football players on a pitch. Some of the player's were told to lie down and the system immediately picked up on the anomaly, reporting it.

Czech police have said that they plan to use the system to improve the efficiency of law enforcement. They hope the system will help them thwart crimes faster and reach areas in need of support quicker.