Cyient signs MoU with QinetiQ Target Systems

Cyient, an engineering and technology solutions company announced that it had signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with UK-based defence technology firm, QinetiQ Target Systems (QTS), to offer avionics products for its unmanned target systems.

Cyient will provide advanced manufacturing and electronics engineering solutions for QTS' range of unmanned air, land, and sea target systems from its facilities in India.

"The signing of this MoU with Cyient marks a significant milestone in QTS' strategy in India. The high levels of expertise and quality within the Cyient business together with the enthusiasm and desire to succeed have impressed us from day one," said Graham Brooks, Program Manager, India, at QinetiQ Target Systems.

"Initial efforts are focused on the manufacture and assembly of avionics and electronics assemblies for our target systems as we grow indigenous activities beyond the manufacture and assembly of airframes, subsystems, and ground equipment already in place," said Brooks.

"We are very excited about our collaboration with QTS, a world leader in unmanned air, land, and sea targets for live-fire training, test, and evaluation exercises. This partnership will allow us to support the 'Make in India' initiative of the Government of India by building critical subsystems for QTS products out of our manufacturing facilities," said Anand Parameswaran, Senior Vice President, Aerospace and Defense at Cyient.