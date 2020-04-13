Cybersecurity in the time of COVID-19: Tips for securing the remote workforce

Sanjay Katkar

Although the outbreak of COVID-19 has brought the physical world to a standstill, the cyberspace is bustling with enhanced activity. Most of the participants in the online congregation comprise end-users who are trying to maintain social connectedness while practising physical distancing along with the remote workforce that is keeping business continuity intact. In a way, the cyberspace is enabling end-users to stay connected while businesses are endeavouring to find ways to seamlessly navigate the COVID economy.

Following the lockdown, businesses have enacted work from home (WFH) policies to enable employees to remain productive while being under quarantine in the face of the viral outbreak. However, especially in the wake of the sudden mandate for the countrywide lockdown to be followed, many companies rushed to make up for lost time and inadequate preparations. Consequently, many organisations had to resort to renting laptops to successfully implement the WFH policy.

It is here that the problem arises since such laptops include those that are old with un-patchable OS and, typically, are not protected by enterprise-grade security. By connecting inadequately protected and vulnerable laptops to the network, end-users may be unwittingly making their enterprises prone to sustaining a range of cyber threats. In this scheme of things, under-defended organisations that do not have adequate cybersecurity planning and measures such as VPN tunnels and firewall in place are most at-risk. Furthermore, since organisations are opening up the RDP (remote desktop port) ports for remote login to enable the workforce to operate remotely, it exposes their enterprise network to devastating ransomware attacks.

Because, besides unsuspecting end-users, there is another group, that of cybercriminals, which is actively employing nefarious designs to target under-defended devices to spread malware and infiltrate enterprise networks for financial gains.

Such cybercriminals are exploiting the pandemic and resulting fears, to deploy coronavirus-themed cyberattacks using methods ranging from phishing websites, scam emails, malicious domains, and fraudulent apps, among others. Against this backdrop, the onus of tackling this onslaught and mitigating the losses has fallen upon businesses, specifically the Chief Information Security Officers (CISOs) and their cybersecurity teams. Let’s take a look at how enterprises can safeguard their network as well as BYOD/remote workforce by implementing the necessary precautionary, proactive digital security measures.

Build a secure foundation

Organisations must ensure that all employees use pre-approved laptops and smartphones to access corporate data. Further, make sure to enable a secure VPN route for your employees to access the enterprise network.

Security leaders should also enact a robust password policy along with encouraging the employees to practice strong cybersecurity hygiene. This entails promoting the habit of locking devices when not in use, downloading attachments only if the email came from trusted sources, and avoiding engaging with suspicious weblinks altogether.

Integrate advanced cybersecurity solutions



Cloud-based EPS: For securing all end-points, since they are most susceptible to being targeted by threat actors



Full-disk encryption: This inhibits unauthorised access to corporate data even if the device is misplaced and falls into wrong hands



Data loss prevention (DLP) technologies: Leveraging such cutting-edge solutions can help security leaders prevent the leakage and/or loss of business-critical data.



Containerisation: Organisations can leverage BYOD devices like smartphones by storing corporate data in an encrypted container within an employee’s device, alongside but separate from their personal data



Advanced Anti-Malware Solutions: Companies should also deploy solutions that leverage a combination of signature-less and signature-based detections to block known and unknown cyber-threats



Organisations need to take the aid of advanced solutions to put up a robust cybersecurity posture in the face of a sophisticated threat landscape. Some of the key technologies that can help businesses achieve this objective include:

Prevention is better than cure

One can always trust the opportunistic behaviour of threat actors to drive distasteful threat campaigns by exploiting circumstances such as these. Hence, it is up to enterprises and employees to practice the necessary caution and adopt upgraded cybersecurity solutions to avoid playing unsuspecting host to their attacks.

The mass enactment of work from home policies worldwide in the wake of the pandemic-led lockdown has highlighted a critical aspect of business continuity plans that gets overlooked: the significance of robust cybersecurity. Now, both organisations and employees have realised that cybersecurity is essential to not only cope with the current threat landscape but also to seamlessly overcome any crisis in the future.