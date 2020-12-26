Cyberpunk 2077 maker 'defend itself vigorously' against lawsuit claiming it misled investors

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt SA, the maker of “error-plagued” game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, has vowed to defend itself against the lawsuit filed by a Los Angeles-based investor who alleged he was misled by the company.

Despite extended delays, the Cyberpunk 2077 could not live up to the hype and has been facing immense flak from all quarters.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Polish video game publisher CD Projekt SA has claimed that it will be “defending itself vigorously” against allegations claiming it misled holders.

The investors have alleged they were misled about the game’s performance, causing their stock prices to plummet. Although Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 13 million copies worldwide, it got very poor reviews from gamers. The game was reportedly plagued with bugs, which prompted retailers and console makers to offer full refunds. As a result, share prices nosedived by as much as 25 percent in three days of Cyberpunk’s release. It dropped by another 16 percent after Sony took it down from the Playstation store.