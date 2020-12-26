MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Cyberpunk 2077 maker 'defend itself vigorously' against lawsuit claiming it misled investors

Although Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 13 million copies worldwide, it got very poor reviews from gamers. The game was reportedly plagued with bugs, which prompted retailers and console makers to offer full refunds; as a result, share prices nosedived.

Moneycontrol News
December 26, 2020 / 07:08 PM IST
Cyberpunk 2077

Cyberpunk 2077

CD Projekt SA, the maker of “error-plagued” game ‘Cyberpunk 2077’, has vowed to defend itself against the lawsuit filed by a Los Angeles-based investor who alleged he was misled by the company.

Despite extended delays, the Cyberpunk 2077 could not live up to the hype and has been facing immense flak from all quarters.

According to a Bloomberg report, the Polish video game publisher CD Projekt SA has claimed that it will be “defending itself vigorously” against allegations claiming it misled holders.

The investors have alleged they were misled about the game’s performance, causing their stock prices to plummet. Although Cyberpunk 2077 sold over 13 million copies worldwide, it got very poor reviews from gamers. The game was reportedly plagued with bugs, which prompted retailers and console makers to offer full refunds. As a result, share prices nosedived by as much as 25 percent in three days of Cyberpunk’s release. It dropped by another 16 percent after Sony took it down from the Playstation store.

Subsequently, the Polish video-game maker was sued by Andrew Trampe -- one of the investors – in federal court. The plaintiff complained that CD Projekt failed to disclose that Cyberpunk 2077 was “virtually unplayable on the current-generation Xbox or Playstation systems due to an enormous number of bugs”. Due to this, Sony Corp had to remove Cyberpunk 2077 from the Playstation Store and Microsoft Corp followed suit.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #CD Projekt SA #Cyberpunk 2077
first published: Dec 26, 2020 07:08 pm

Must Listen

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

The Market Podcast | Real Estate will be back in investors’ portfolio for next 5 years: Sunil Rohokale of ASK Group

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.