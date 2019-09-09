Cybercriminals hanker after user information, fiscal data and strategic business plans

A report jointly prepared by consultancy firm EY, and industry body FICCI shows that customer information, financial data and strategic plans of companies are the three most valuable information targeted by cybercriminals.

The report, titled 'Innovation-led cybercrime management' pointed out that the cybercriminals now use phishing as the most common way to steal this information. They deploy well-crafted and sophisticated email that are difficult to distinguish from an authentic communique. The next line of attack is malware on mobile devices which allows them to make a quick getaway.

Another EY survey showed that malware (20 percent), phishing (22 percent) and disruptive cyberattacks (13 percent) were the top three threats faced by most organisations. There was a 297 percent increase in retail phishing websites compared to the previous year, this survey showed.

The report found that more than 90 percent of these cybercriminals were under 35 years of age and more than 58 percent were self-taught criminals. They are increasingly using blockchain to host sites in addition to conducting illegal trade on Darknet markets. The use of social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp for communication to conduct frauds and honeytrap victims to share sensitive data is also on the rise.

The report points out that India ranks among the top five countries globally for the most high-profile cybercrimes. "To mitigate these cyberattacks, the country needs to develop a strong cybercrime management ecosystem with a concerted effort from local education agencies (LEAs), academia and industry," said Vidur Gupta, Partner – Cyber Security, EY India. "Only such an effort can tackle the myriad cybercrime threats that we face and can provide assurance and trust to India's economy."

Gupta added, "Today, the breadth and scope of cybercrimes is rising exponentially, damaging the digital aspirations of several industries as healthcare, e-governance, retail, manufacturing, transport and financial services, including digital payments as well as smart cities in India. To mitigate these cybercrimes, India needs to develop a strong cybercrime management ecosystem with a concerted effort from LEAs, academia and industry. Only such a concerted effort can tackle the myriad cybercrime threats that we face as a society, and can thereby, provide assurance and trust to India's economy."

"The need of the hour is to envision a national roadmap on cybercrime management with the help of pertinent stakeholders’ consultation, and further strengthening current institutions such as Ministry of Home Affairs, National Crime Record Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation and state police functions with additional manpower and budgets. We need to also conduct a nationwide awareness campaign to enable the end citizens to understand cybercrimes and sensitize them on the culture of reporting cybercrimes," Gupta noted.

Securing the road ahead

The EY-FICCI report recommended that a roadmap on cybercrime management should be created with the active participation of all stakeholders including government agencies. This should involve awareness campaigns and consumer consultation about cybercrime.