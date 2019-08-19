App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 19, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cybercriminals continue to look for new attack opportunities: Fortinet report

Ransomware continues to trend to more targeted attacks.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Fortinet, a company in broad, integrated, and automated cybersecurity solutions, announced the findings of its latest quarterly Global Threat Landscape Report. The research reveals that cybercriminals continue to look for new attack opportunities throughout the digital attack surface and are leveraging evasion as well as anti-analysis techniques as they become more sophisticated in their attempts.

Many modern malware tools already incorporate features for evading antivirus or other threat detection measures, but cyber adversaries are becoming more sophisticated in their obfuscation and anti-analysis practices to avoid detection. The growing use of anti-analysis and broader evasion tactics is a reminder of the need for multi-layered defences and behaviour-based threat detection.

The attacks on multiple cities, local governments, and education systems serve as a reminder that ransomware is not going away, but instead continues to pose a serious threat for many organizations going forward. Ransomware attacks continue to move away from mass-volume, opportunistic attacks to more targeted attacks on organizations, which are perceived as having either the ability or the incentive to pay ransoms. In some instances, cybercriminals have conducted considerable reconnaissance before deploying their ransomware on carefully selected systems to maximize opportunity.

Close
Michael Joseph, Director System Engineering, India & SAARC, Fortinet said, “The ever-widening breadth and sophistication of cyber adversaries’ attack methods is an important reminder of how they are attempting to leverage speed and connectivity to their advantage. Therefore, it is important for defenders to do the same and to relentlessly prioritize these important cybersecurity fundamentals, to position organizations to better manage and mitigate cyber risks. A security fabric approach across every security element that embraces segmentation and integration, actionable threat intelligence, and automation combined with machine learning is essential to enable these fundamentals to bear fruit.”

First Published on Aug 19, 2019 08:17 pm

