Cybercriminals are using email account takeover to launch lateral phishing attacks: Barracuda report

Barracuda, a provider of cloud-enabled security solutions, released a new report with key findings about the evolving email threat environment. The latest report, titled Spear Phishing: Top Threats and Trends Vol. 2 - Email Account Takeover: Defending Against Lateral Phishing, reveals new details about these growing and evolving threats, including the latest tactics used by cybercriminals and the critical precautions to help defend your business.

The report takes an in-depth look at how compromised email accounts are being used to launch targeted lateral phishing attacks that are designed to evade many existing email protection systems, and which advanced detection techniques, security awareness training, and other strategies and solutions businesses are using to prevent attacks.



1 in 7 businesses experienced lateral phishing attacks in a seven-month period, based on a random sample of enterprise organizations.



More than 60 percent of organizations that were attacked experienced multiple incidents.



About 11 percent of attacks managed to successfully compromise additional employee accounts.



42 percent of the lateral phishing incidents weren't reported to the organization's IT or security team.



More than 55 percent of the lateral phishing attacks targeted recipients with some personal or work relationship to the hijacked email account.



37 percent of lateral phishing attacks used tailored content that was enterprise-oriented or highly specific to the victim's organization.

