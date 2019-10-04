Cyber-related business interruption now a top concern of risk managers



82 percent of respondents stated that cyber risk has become a significant concern across their entire organizations.



95 percent of respondents said that they expect business interruption to be covered under their cyber policies in the event of a claim.



75 percent reported that they expect contingent business interruption to be covered, reflecting awareness that third-party cyber breaches affecting vendors can impact supply chains and vital services.



74 percent of insurance buyers who changed their cyber coverages in the last year did so to purchase higher limits than those provided by their prior policies.



Zurich Insurance, a global multi-line insurer, has released the ninth annual Advisen cyber survey of corporate risk managers and insurance buyers revealing current views about information security and cyber risk management. A key finding of the 2019 survey is that business interruptions due to cyber events are a top concern. That concern is driving a desire for increased cyber business interruption availability and limits.

"The cyber insurance marketplace is expanding and maturing to meet the increasing demands of corporations concerned about the ever-evolving cyber risks," said Paul Horgan, head of U.S. Commercial Insurance. "Businesses are not only buying more coverage, they are asking for innovative and robust solutions that address menacing new threats."

The survey details how customer needs and expectations are changing. In their infancy, Cyber-related claims typically involved costs incurred for reconstruction of data following a breach, user notifications, mitigation services for affected individuals, and regulatory fines and penalties. While those risks remain, the intensifying threats posed by ransomware and related schemes are focusing risk managers on the potential business interruption dimensions of literally losing control of their networks.