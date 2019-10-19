Customer demand for digital payments witness 106% growth in the last 9 months: Razorpay Report

Converged payments solutions company, Razorpay, launched the third edition of its 'The Era of Rising Fintech' report, which provides an in-depth study of the rapidly evolving FinTech ecosystem in India. It analyses the patterns of digital transactions and the impact of industry innovations such as UPI which are harnessing a digitally inclusive economy.



Customer demand for Digital Payments has increased by 106 percent since January 2019



UPI recorded a growth of 222 percent from January – September 2019



The highest adoption of digital payments was seen in the Food and Beverage sector (25 percent), followed by Financial Services (21 percent) and Tours and Travel (15 percent)



Digital transactions grew by 383 percent in one year (April FY'18 - March FY'19)



The country's Silicon Valley, Bangalore, continues to top the list of the most digitised cities, followed by Hyderabad, Delhi, Mumbai, and Pune



In July-August-September (JAS), among all the payment modes available, 43.5 percent consumers preferred to make online payments with cards, 40.4 percent via UPI and 10.9 percent through net banking



Although the usage of cards saw a growth of 62 percent from January – September, it saw a decline of 9 percent from April-May-June (AMJ) to JAS



Nationally, Google Pay is the most preferred UPI app with a contribution of 62 percent in JAS, followed by PhonePe with 25 percent, Paytm with 6 percent and Bhim with 5 percent



Share of wallets doubled from 0.8 percent (AMJ) to 1.6 percent (JAS)



Here are some interesting insights about India's adoption of digital payments. All findings in this report are based on transactions held on Razorpay platform.

Shashank Kumar, CTO and Co-Founder, Razorpay said, "The Digital payments in India is witnessing an unprecedented transformation. A shooting growth of 383 percent over the past year is indicative of the level of digital adoption among Indian businesses and consumers. The increasing use of UPI powered applications and traditional businesses embracing new digital payment modes has resulted in creating an ecosystem of technologically evolved and savvy users. A number of game-changers such as universal acceptance of recurring payments and more SME-oriented products and services have proven to be beneficial for digital businesses this year."