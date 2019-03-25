App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2019 05:53 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CURRENCY MATTERS joins IBM Blockchain World Wire

The World Wire network is poised to support more than 50 countries, with 20+ currencies and more than 30 banking end points.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Foreign exchange specialist CURRENCY MATTERS announced it will join IBM Blockchain World Wire, a real-time global payments network for regulated financial institutions, designed to optimize and accelerate foreign exchange and remittance services.

By connecting to the World Wire network, Currency Matters now has access to a single unified network for foreign exchange and cross-border payments clearing and settlement built on blockchain technology and the Stellar public protocol. This will allow Currency Matters to offer clients the ability to conduct transactions across additional currency corridors and provide access to new digital assets including stable coins using Stellar Lumens (XLM).

World Wire enables regulated financial institutions to expand their business ecosystems more rapidly, while improving financial inclusion for people around the world through highly secure, point-to-point payment transactions.

"Blockchain provides a unique technology for payments," said Jesse Lund, Global Vice President, IBM Blockchain. "Using World Wire, participants like Currency Matters can discover each other's capabilities, negotiate FX rates, and transfer value in real time. This reduces the need for intermediaries and long durations for clearing and settlements – which ultimately can get money into consumers' hands faster and more cost-effectively."

related news

The World Wire network is poised to support more than 50 countries, with 20+ currencies and more than 30 banking end points, with the network of financial institutions actively growing.
First Published on Mar 25, 2019 05:53 pm

tags #BankingTech #fintech #Technology

most popular

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Brokerages upgrade these 6 stocks to 'buy' with 7-28% upside

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Hurun Global Rich List 2019: Jeff Bezos takes No 1 spot, Mukesh Ambani enters top 10

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

Top 10 Indian states where the average life expectancy is highest

More From

Kamal Haasan Meets Mamata Banerjee, Will Campaign For TMC’s Andaman ...

Rahul Gandhi Considering Second Seat Reflects Congress's Strength in U ...

China Pumps-in USD 2.2 Billion in Pakistan's Dwindling Forex Reserves

Trump Has No Problem with Release of Mueller Report : White House

Youngistan Hindu College

HAL Rolls Out 16th Tejas LCA Fighter Jet for Indian Air Force as Per T ...

First Look of Chhapaak Unveiled, Akshay Kumar's Kesari Holds Strong at ...

Thailand's Junta 'Manipulated' Election, Claims Pusted PM Thaksin Shin ...

Sadhvi Pragya Says Willing to Take on Digvijaya Singh From Bhopal Lok ...

India likely to benefit as central bank policy ‘put’ resurfaces, w ...

Why China refuses to label JeM’s Masood Azhar as a global terrorist

After railway tickets, now boarding pass of Air India have PM pics; ai ...

Supreme Court issues notice to CBI in disproportionate assets case aga ...

General Elections 2019: Congress clears 10 more LS candidates; fields ...

Closing Bell: Sensex cracks 355 points, Nifty nearly 1% lower as indic ...

FY19 market report card: Over 300 stocks in BSE 500 in red, 3 gave ove ...

Jet Airways shares jump 18% after Naresh Goyal, wife Anita Goyal step ...

India will shine amid slowdown in global economic growth, says Daiwa C ...

Travels through the Hindi belt: For farm workers in Bihar's Darbhanga, ...

NEIDP inducts 5 ex-Congress MLAs in Manipur ahead of LS polls; experts ...

Filmfare Awards 2019: Inclusion of Critics' Choice category doesn't ho ...

Criminal collusion between Donald Trump, Russia ahead of 2016 election ...

Naresh Goyal steps down from Jet Airways board: Eight charts depict ca ...

Ex-McKinsey MD Rajat Gupta says worst part of imprisonment in insider ...

At the Banni Pashu Mela, a unique glimpse into the lives of Kutch's ma ...

Amazon Fab Phone fest: iPhone X for Rs 73,999, deals on OnePlus 6T, Mi ...

Euro 2020 qualifiers: New-look Germany edge past Netherlands in thrill ...

Katrina Kaif confirmed to play the female lead opposite Akshay Kumar i ...

Mahesh Babu is ecstatic at the launch of his wax statue, says it’s f ...

Chhapaak first look: Deepika Padukone's picture as acid attack survivo ...

DMK slaps actor Radha Ravi with a suspension note for his vulgar comme ...

Sara Ali Khan's attempt at embarrassing Kartik Aaryan is a success

News18 Reel Movie Awards 2019: Mukkabaaz required Vineet Kumar Singh t ...

Kesari box office collection: Akshay Kumar’s film shows moderate gro ...

BJP MLA reacts to Sapna Choudhary joining Congress: She is a dancer li ...
Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.