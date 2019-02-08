Cryptomining, Malware-as-a-service on the rise: Check Point Report

Cryptominers infected 10x more organizations than ransomware in 2018, but only one in five IT security professionals were aware their company’s networks had been infected by mining malware, reveals a latest report from security vendor Check Point.

37 percent of organizations globally were hit by cryptominers in 2018, and 20 percent of companies continue to be hit every week despite an 80% fall in cryptocurrency values.

The second installment of the 2019 Security Report reveals the key cyber-attack trends observed by Check Point researchers during 2018, and shows the significant growth in stealthy, complex attacks designed to stay below the radar of enterprise security teams. It also shows the types of cyber attacks which enterprise IT and security teams rate as the biggest threats to their organizations.

Other highlights include:

: when asked what they rated as the biggest threats to their organization, just 16% stated cryptomining, compared with DDoS attacks (34%), data breaches (53%), ransomware (54%) and phishing (66%). This is concerning, as cryptominers can easily act as stealth backdoors to download and launch other types of malware.