Cryptocurrency mining app bears the brunt of Google's updated terms

In order to curtail the spread of crypto-jacking software, Google updated its Play Store terms to ban on-device cryptocurrency mining apps. However, in the process, it turns out that some legitimate apps also got affected, including one with over a million downloads.

As reported by The Next Web, the removed app called MinerGate offered both on-device mining as well as remote cloud mining management functionality. MinerGate was in fact part of the small group of apps that actually updated its app to comply with the new terms, removing on-device mining.

According to a spokesperson from MinerGate, “Mining on your phone directly was among the core features of MinerGate app before the last changes in Google Play Development policies. With the last update, we are removing this functionality to meet the updated requirements.” Despite this, Google proceeded to eliminate the app from the Play Store.