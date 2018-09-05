App
Last Updated : Sep 05, 2018 08:05 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cryptocurrency mining app bears the brunt of Google's updated terms

MinerGate was in fact part of the small group of apps that actually updated its app to comply with the new terms, removing on-device mining.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In order to curtail the spread of crypto-jacking software, Google updated its Play Store terms to ban on-device cryptocurrency mining apps. However, in the process, it turns out that some legitimate apps also got affected, including one with over a million downloads.

As reported by The Next Web, the removed app called MinerGate offered both on-device mining as well as remote cloud mining management functionality. MinerGate was in fact part of the small group of apps that actually updated its app to comply with the new terms, removing on-device mining.

According to a spokesperson from MinerGate, “Mining on your phone directly was among the core features of MinerGate app before the last changes in Google Play Development policies. With the last update, we are removing this functionality to meet the updated requirements.” Despite this, Google proceeded to eliminate the app from the Play Store.

According to MinerGate, the mobile app has been improperly banned by Google Play. MinerGate has always sought to protect the interests of its users, and are working on a solution to maintain the service continuously.
First Published on Sep 5, 2018 07:55 pm

