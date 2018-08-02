Cross-posting tweets directly on Facebook no more possible

Twitter users will no longer be able to directly cross-link tweets to their Facebook account.

The development comes as Facebook looks to restrict its content sharing features and tighten its privacy settings on its Application Programming Interface (API) following a data leak of 87 million users to research firm Cambridge Analytica.



We’ve learned that Tweets and Retweets will no longer automatically post to connected Facebook accounts due to a recent Facebook update.

Don’t worry, you have other ways to share a Tweet

API is the interface that gives the app developers access to users’ data.According to Facebook apps that had so far been allowed to publish posts to Facebook as the logged-in user would no longer be permitted. Permission to older apps such as Twitter was to revoked starting August 1.