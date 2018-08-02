App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 02, 2018 06:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Cross-posting tweets directly on Facebook no more possible

The development comes after Facebook looks to restrict its content sharing features and tighten its privacy settings on its Application Programming Interface (API) following a data leak of 87 million users to research firm Cambridge Analytica.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Twitter users will no longer be able to directly cross-link tweets to their Facebook account.

The development comes as Facebook looks to restrict its content sharing features and tighten its privacy settings on its Application Programming Interface (API) following a data leak of 87 million users to research firm Cambridge Analytica.

API is the interface that gives the app developers access to users’ data.
According to Facebook apps that had so far been allowed to publish posts to Facebook as the logged-in user would no longer be permitted. Permission to older apps such as Twitter was to revoked starting August 1.
First Published on Aug 2, 2018 06:38 pm

tags #Facebook #Twitter #world

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.