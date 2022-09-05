Cricketer Arshdeep Singh's Wikipedia page semi-protected to prevent further vandalism: Wikimedia Foundation

Wikipedia (Image: Reuters)

The Wikipedia page of cricketer Arshdeep Singh has been semi-protected to prevent its further vandalism, Wikimedia Foundation, the US-based non-profit organisation that operates the platform, told Moneycontrol on September 5.

By marking a page as semi-protected, the Wikimedia Foundation only allows trusted users to edit the same.

The foundation further confirmed that the Indian Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology got in touch with them regarding the page of Singh, where details related to him were maliciously edited to describe him as a "Khalistani".

The cricketer's Wikipedia page was vandalised after he missed a catch during the India versus Pakistan cricket march on September 4. He was also subjected to severe trolling on social media.

An IT ministry official told Moneycontrol that Wikipedia executives were summoned by the ministry as it was found that there was Pakistani involvement behind the edits.

"The Wikimedia Foundation, the US-based non-profit that operates Wikipedia has been made aware by the Indian Ministry of Electronics & Information Technology of the vandalism that took place on the Wikipedia page of Indian cricketer, Arshdeep Singh," the Wikimedia Foundation told Moneycontrol in a statement.

"The Wikipedia page of the cricketer was vandalized with false claims on September 4, however the wrongful edits were removed within minutes by Wikipedia's volunteer community," it added.

The volunteer-led platform has over 60,000 volunteers in India, and the foundation said that it does not set editorial policy for Wikipedia.

"That is, we don’t write, edit, or determine what content is included on Wikipedia or how that content is maintained," it said.

Wikipedia's editorial policy is determined by the global volunteers who, over the years have created various policies and guidelines to determine what content should be included on Wikipedia, the foundation said.

"Vandalism does occur on Wikipedia from time to time, as can occur in any open, online platform. It is a violation of the trust and good faith of our editors and readers, and runs contrary to the values on which Wikipedia is based. The majority of vandalism on Wikipedia is reverted by bots or editors within minutes, as was done in this recent case," it added.