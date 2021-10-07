MARKET NEWS

you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Cricket 22 to release on November 25

The game will be available on next-generation consoles and PC before the start of the Ashes

Moneycontrol News
October 07, 2021 / 05:02 PM IST
Cricket 22 will be the official tie-in for the Ashes tour

Cricket 22 will be the official tie-in for the Ashes tour

Big Ant Studios and Nacon have said the next instalment in their series of cricket games—Cricket 22—will release on all major consoles and PC on November 25.

Melbourne-based Big Ant announced that the game will be the official tie-in for England’s Ashes tour of Australia that is to begin December 8.

The game will release on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S and PC, while a Nintendo Switch port would arrive in January 2022.

Being the official tie-in game, Cricket 22 would allow players to play through their own Ashes but also features game modes for other competitions such as Big Bash T20, The Hundred and Caribbean Premier League. The game will feature fully licensed players from England, Australia, Ireland, New Zealand and West Indies.

The game will also feature both men's and women's teams from the nations.

Big Ant described it as "the best-looking cricket ever," and said that the game takes full advantage of next generation technologies including ray tracing.

The game will also feature a star-studded commentary team featuring the likes of Michael Atherton, Ian Healy, Mel Jones, Alison Mitchell and David Gower. There will also be an all-women commentary team.

“The number of cricket fans that have been asking us about our next-generation cricket plans has been overwhelming,” said Ross Symons, CEO, Big Ant Studios.

“We’re incredibly excited by what we’re able to bring to the table with Cricket 22. This is our fifth cricket simulation title, and it really represents the cumulation of everything that we’ve learned on this ten-year (and counting) journey. We have the most passionate fans, and we can’t wait to get this into their hands.”

Pre-orders for the game will go live on Steam, Microsoft Store and PlayStation Store, while the physical copy pre-orders will be handled by Game Loot and Games The Shop in India. The game will be priced at Rs 3,999.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Ashes 2021 #Big Ant Studios #cricket #Cricket 22
first published: Oct 7, 2021 05:02 pm

