CreditVidya wins 2019 Red Herring top 100 Asia award

Fintech firm CreditVidya has been honored as a winner of the 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia award. The award recognizes the innovations and technologies of the leading startups from Asia.

Red Herring Top 100 Asia enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1000 privately financed companies each year in Asia. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these upcomers. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize companies such as Google, Facebook, Kakao, Alibaba, Twitter, Rakuten, Salesforce.com, Xiaomi and YouTube who would change the way people live and work.

It is one of the most revered accolades in the industry. The names of the past winners, many of which went public, turned into household names, or Unicorns. Winners of 2019 Top 100 Asia were chosen by an independent expert panel of judges and the Red Herring editorial team based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation and intellectual property, DNA of the founders, business model, customer footprint and market penetration.