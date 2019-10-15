App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 15, 2019 07:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

CreditVidya wins 2019 Red Herring top 100 Asia award

Red Herring Top 100 Asia enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image.
Representative Image.

Fintech firm CreditVidya has been honored as a winner of the 2019 Red Herring Top 100 Asia award. The award recognizes the innovations and technologies of the leading startups from Asia.

Red Herring Top 100 Asia enlists outstanding entrepreneurs and promising companies. It selects the award winners from approximately 1000 privately financed companies each year in Asia. Since 1996, Red Herring has kept tabs on these upcomers. Red Herring editors were among the first to recognize companies such as Google, Facebook, Kakao, Alibaba, Twitter, Rakuten, Salesforce.com, Xiaomi and YouTube who would change the way people live and work.

It is one of the most revered accolades in the industry. The names of the past winners, many of which went public, turned into household names, or Unicorns. Winners of 2019 Top 100 Asia were chosen by an independent expert panel of judges and the Red Herring editorial team based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria, such as financial performance, technological innovation and intellectual property, DNA of the founders, business model, customer footprint and market penetration.

Close
"At CreditVidya, we always strive to reach our ultimate goal of financial inclusion by providing access to affordable credit to the end consumer and making them a part of the formal financial system," said Abhishek Agarwal, Co-founder and CEO, CreditVidya. "We are honored to be recognized by Red Herring, which is a testament to the entire CreditVidya team for our commitment in redefining the lending ecosystem by bringing in technological innovation."

The Great Diwali Discount!
Unlock 75% more savings this festive season. Get Moneycontrol Pro for a year for Rs 289 only.
Coupon code: DIWALI. Offer valid till 10th November, 2019 .
First Published on Oct 15, 2019 07:58 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.