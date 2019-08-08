App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Aug 08, 2019 05:12 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Credit Suisse and Divvy close $500 million purchase agreement

The agreement gives Credit Suisse the ability to buy up to $500 million in Divvy receivables over the next two years.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image

Divvy, a company in spend and expense management, announced a $500 million purchase agreement with Credit Suisse, one of the world's leading financial service providers.

"This purchase agreement demonstrates Divvy's strength in the market and will empower us to continue serving our growing customer base," said Blakely Cragun, SVP of finance, Divvy.

The terms of the agreement give Credit Suisse the ability to buy up to $500 million in Divvy receivables over the next two years. Through this partnership, Divvy can better serve its customers by giving them access to the capital they need to spend smarter and grow their business.

Close
Divvy modernizes the way companies manage spending by fusing financial management software with a smart corporate card. With more than 3,000 companies, Divvy gives financial leaders real-time visibility into the spending within their organization.

First Published on Aug 8, 2019 05:12 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.