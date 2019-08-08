Credit Suisse and Divvy close $500 million purchase agreement

Divvy, a company in spend and expense management, announced a $500 million purchase agreement with Credit Suisse, one of the world's leading financial service providers.

"This purchase agreement demonstrates Divvy's strength in the market and will empower us to continue serving our growing customer base," said Blakely Cragun, SVP of finance, Divvy.

The terms of the agreement give Credit Suisse the ability to buy up to $500 million in Divvy receivables over the next two years. Through this partnership, Divvy can better serve its customers by giving them access to the capital they need to spend smarter and grow their business.