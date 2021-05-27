COVID-19 Vaccination slot booking will soon be allowed via third-party apps as Centre revises guidelines for CoWIN API
As of now, to register for COVID-19 vaccination and book slots, one needs to use the CoWIN platform, the Aarogya Setu app, or the UMANG app – all of which are government-run. Developers are only allowed to inform users about the availability of slots and download coronavirus vaccination certificates.
May 27, 2021 / 04:22 PM IST
The Centre has revised its guidelines for CoWIN API to allow COVID-19 vaccination slot booking through third-party applications.
The new guidelines read: “Co-WIN API Services can be offered to ASPs, who intend to or are providing COVID vaccination-related services and are registered for operations in India. Using the service, the approved organizations can avail the whitelisted data elements from Co-WIN in real-time. The ASPs can integrate the APIs with their applications to extend the quality and reach of their initiative.”
However, now it seems that soon, third-party apps will be given permission to register, schedule, and manage COVID-19 vaccination for their users.
The government has provided an email address through which developers can register as ASPs. Such registration will likely be mandatory for developers looking to use CoWIN’s public APIs. The guidelines read: “All entities (ASPs), wishing to integrate with Co-WIN using APIs, including for use of only the Public APIs, will have to first register as ASPs.”
This would help address concerns of misuse of the CoWIN platform through bots and automated programmes.
The new CoWIN API guidelines come at a time India is struggling with an acute shortage of COVID-19 vaccines, making it difficult for people to book vaccination slots.Follow our coverage of the coronavirus crisis here