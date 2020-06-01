COVID-19 pandemic | Delhi to launch app to show availability of beds, ventilators

Delhi has lately been witnessing over 1,000 reported cases of coronavirus. The sudden surge in the active cases is a matter of worry, but chief minister Arvind Kejriwal believes there is nothing to panic. In the coming days, the Delhi state government will launch a new app for its citizens to provide detailed information on the coronavirus situation in the state.

Kejriwal in a press conference on June 1 stated that the app would be used to inform people about the beds and ventilators available in government hospitals. This new app will be launched on Monday.

“Although we have adequate health infrastructure, people are confused if there are enough beds available for treatment in hospitals. For the convenience of such people, we are developing an app that will be launched on Monday,” Kejriwal said during the press conference.

In case you do not own a smartphone, the state government is also developing a website for accessing the information. You can also call on the helpline number 1031 for information related to the availability of beds and ventilators.

India's Aarogya Setu app, which has been downloaded by over 12 crore users, offers information on the Dos and Don'ts related to coronavirus and the active number of cases in your vicinity. The app also lets users take self-assessment tests, which involves them answering certain simple questions related to symptoms of coronavirus.

The availability of an app would possibly help people with symptoms get details on the nearest hospitals in Delhi for a check-up. If required, these patients can also be admitted for further treatment. During the press conference, Kejriwal said that most people infected by coronavirus are either asymptomatic or show mild symptoms like cold, fever, cough, etc. These patients can be treated at home with proper medication.

Kejriwal also announced that Delhi's borders to remain sealed for a week.






