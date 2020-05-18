COVID-19 impact | Role of organisations in securing remote connections in the new age of work-from-home

Murali Urs

It took a global pandemic like COVID-19 to make corporate organisations and IT firms realise that working from home can be a new norm. Many industries are experiencing the brighter side of remote working: happier employees, more retained employees, enhanced productivity and establishment cost saving. Unfortunately, connecting end point systems with home networks are creating an uptick in cybersecurity attacks that can be a serious threat to organisations.

Reasons for increased cyber risk at home

While most companies are already experienced with the processes involved in remote working and the security vulnerabilities attached to it, the widespread rollout of a remote workforce to contain the spread of COVID-19 challenged even the most prepared organisations. It is primarily because a majority of the cybercriminals have sensed an opportunity amid the pandemic, and launching a spate of attacks manipulating people’s fear and uncertainty.

While emails have been the most common threat vector for cyber-criminals, it continues to be the same even in the current crisis scenario. The virus outbreak has created several new factors for malicious attackers to exploit. They can target endpoints that might be less protected than the usual corporate desktops. Moreover, considering that the employees might be distracted at home, they are prone to click on unprotected links or open attachments they may otherwise have avoided. Phishing emails, using COVID-19 as a lure is designed to steal user credentials, or deliver malware. Researchers of Barracuda Networks reported a 667% increase in COVID-19 spear-phishing attempts between January and the end of March. 54% of the attempts were scams, 34% were brand impersonation attacks, 11% were blackmail, and 1% were business email compromise attacks.

Meanwhile, a report published by BitSight showed that many of the network devices operating at home, such as a cable modem, have an interface that is exposed to the web. This means, compromising the home network might not be challenging for determined cybercriminals as these networks have a much higher prevalence of management protocols enabled by default. Although Virtual private networks (VPNs) can be used to protect the end users and corporate assets, many end users disable their VPNs off to access channels like video collaboration platforms. They do so to avoid having network traffic due to shared wi-fi and improvement in the quality of their video conferencing experience.

The good news is that many of these tactics should be familiar with the IT security leaders. It’s just that existing resources and campaigns around the pandemic are being repurposed to take advantage of the users frantically searching for vaccines, face masks and official guidance. Moreover, very few companies had the time, money or anticipation to equip every single employee with a corporate laptop before the home working orders were mandated by the government. That creates serious security challenges and demands the corporate leaders to intervene and secure the work from home policies for their staff.

Ways to make remote working secure amid the new wave of attacks



Confirming that all endpoints, including home working machines, are latest and protected with multi-layered email and web protection.



Organising employee security awareness training and spear-phishing stimulation to educate them on how to recognise and report attacks.



Reconsidering access policies to enforce two-factor authentication for email accounts of all employees.



Ensuring users connect to the company-provided VPN to secure remote access and avoid unauthorized exposure of user credentials or other sensitive data.



Improving native cloud security with third-party email/web security platforms.



Ensuring cloud backup for all work-from-home employees



Gaining visibility into all remote endpoints and their security status using automated asset/patch management tools.



Rolling out a list of approved video conferencing/collaboration apps and end user policies that include mandated use of two-factor authentication.



Investing in an incident response service to automate alerts and block threats



While companies working remotely are overwhelmed with the productivity aspects of their workforce, it is also crucial for them to meticulously focus on the best security practices. Here are some security options that can help corporate leaders protect their businesses, remote workers and customers:

Technologies may bring potential benefits for businesses but they are followed by some serious security risks and during this global crisis, a lot can be at stake for companies that fail to take them seriously. After all, cybercriminals are extremely innovative and adaptive. Clearly the risks can never be eliminated. The key is to discuss them early and take it as an opportunity to start a new security dialogue within your business.