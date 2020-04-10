App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 11:35 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID-19 fight: Apple, Google team up to track spread of virus

The companies said they are building the technology in two steps and the technology will not track the location or identity of users.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With an aim to curb the spread of the deadly coronavirus, Apple and Google on April 10 said they will work together to develop a contact tracing technology.

They said users will be alerted if they come into contact with an infected person.

The companies said they are building the technology in two steps and the technology will not track the location or identity of users.

"To further this cause, Apple and Google will be launching a comprehensive solution that includes application programming interfaces (APIs) and operating system-level technology to assist in enabling contact tracing. Given the urgent need, the plan is to implement this solution in two steps while maintaining strong protections around user privacy," the companies said.

The first phase, which will be released in May, will ensure that apps in Android and iOS of public health workers are interoperable. In the second step, the tech giants will build a Bluetooth based contact tracing platform that will allow more individuals to participate and interact broader ecosystem of apps and government health authorities.

"Privacy, transparency, and consent are of utmost importance in this effort, and we look forward to building this functionality in consultation with interested stakeholders. We will openly publish information about our work for others to analyse," the statement said.

Earlier, MIT developed technology for contact tracing technology inspired by Apple's "Find my" feature.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus outbreak here

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 11:17 pm

tags #Apple #coronavirus #Google #Technology

