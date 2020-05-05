COVID 19 crisis | 8 ways to keep your organization’s data secure during remote work

Rakesh Kharwal

In the Covid-19 crisis, all organizations have been compelled to allow their employees to work from home. While a work from home arrangement provides flexibility to employees and helps further the government’s initiative to stay indoors, it also presents several challenges for the organization as a whole and security teams in particular.

Cyber criminals can exploit a user’s fears of the coronavirus pandemic and penetrate through secure accounts and data. Some of the recent attacks in the cybersecurity space have got users to click emails with titles related to cures for the pandemic. Some domains have targeted people working in a remote setting by claiming to offer VPN software. Hackers can invade secure systems via multiple channels and tamper with sensitive information. Thus, the key challenge for organizations in the current crisis is to secure their assets and confidential data.



Train your security teams using Cyber Range : Perhaps, the biggest measure that you can take at present is preparing your security team against any threat that might surface. Since lockdowns make physical training programs impossible, the best way forward is to use a Cyber Range solution that offers remote training. Cyber Range trains your cybersecurity professionals in the simulated IT environment of your organization against across-the-board cyberattacks. It has a positive impact on everything from the individual skill of a professional to the overall coordination of the team, which is need of an hour as everyone is working remotely and thereby preventing fallouts during an ongoing event. After all, the more you sweat in training, the less you bleed in the battle.

Use multi-factor authentication : The use of multiple layers of authentication can help prevent unauthorized access to secure systems and applications. While hackers may be able to access one level of authentication, the implementation of multiple layers of authentication can make it extremely difficult to access secure data.

Introduce different levels of remote access : Using tiered levels of remote access can minimize risks by providing most access to devices that are most controlled. Alternatively, least controlled devices should have minimal access.

Use a Virtual Private Network : A virtual private network (VPN) secures web browsing and remote network access. Many organizations now rely on virtual private networks to connect portable devices to a work network. A VPN encrypts your traffic completely and makes it unreadable to an interceptor. Thus, it makes it safe for employees to access resources within the organization.

Define security policy clearly : Businesses must ensure that their security policy is adequate and covers the use of personal devices in a remote setting. In addition, they must lay clear guidelines and procedures for employees to follow while working remotely.

Use secured Wi-Fi connection : It is imperative for employees to use trusted internet connections at home. Free wireless connections may be used by cybercriminals to intercept communications and access valuable data.

Update software and operating systems : Employees must allow automatic updates on their personal devices. Software updates for operating systems are developed to address security issues and can include new features to protect your data and devices.

Use trusted information sources: Employees must use trusted and verified sources of information. Also, they must be careful not to visit untrusted websites or click any links provided in emails from unknown sources.



As personal devices and networks are vulnerable to a variety of cyber threats, security teams have a lot of reasons to be worried. However, there are several ways they can safeguard their systems and prevent unauthorized access. Here are some ways that can help organizations keep their systems and data secure in a remote work setting: