App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 26, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coupa to expand relationship with AWS to give CIOs more control over software spend

IT teams can now search, purchase, deploy, pay, and manage thousands of software products in AWS Marketplace using Coupa.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coupa Software, a technology platform for Business Spend Management (BSM), announced an expanded relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower CIOs with more control over their IT spend. IT teams can now search, purchase, deploy, pay, and manage thousands of software products in AWS Marketplace using Coupa, giving them instant budget visibility and control in one place to spend smarter and simpler.

Global IT spend is down 3.2 percent from a growth rate projected in January 2019, according to Gartner Research. As CIOs are tasked to do more with less and be strategic advisors to their businesses, Coupa is expanding its relationship with AWS to empower CIOs with better control over their organization's software spend throughout the entire buying process – from search to post-purchase – without compromising speed.

"As more companies move their infrastructure and applications to the cloud, their IT leaders need to empower builders while optimizing IT spend with subscription models that can reduce costs," said Dave McCann, vice president, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services at Amazon Web Services, "We're pleased to expand our relationship with Coupa as they empower our shared customers to innovate faster by utilizing AWS Marketplace and Coupa to search for, purchase, deploy, pay for, and govern software across teams and functions."

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 26, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.