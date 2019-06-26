Coupa to expand relationship with AWS to give CIOs more control over software spend

Coupa Software, a technology platform for Business Spend Management (BSM), announced an expanded relationship with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to empower CIOs with more control over their IT spend. IT teams can now search, purchase, deploy, pay, and manage thousands of software products in AWS Marketplace using Coupa, giving them instant budget visibility and control in one place to spend smarter and simpler.

Global IT spend is down 3.2 percent from a growth rate projected in January 2019, according to Gartner Research. As CIOs are tasked to do more with less and be strategic advisors to their businesses, Coupa is expanding its relationship with AWS to empower CIOs with better control over their organization's software spend throughout the entire buying process – from search to post-purchase – without compromising speed.

"As more companies move their infrastructure and applications to the cloud, their IT leaders need to empower builders while optimizing IT spend with subscription models that can reduce costs," said Dave McCann, vice president, AWS Marketplace and Catalog Services at Amazon Web Services, "We're pleased to expand our relationship with Coupa as they empower our shared customers to innovate faster by utilizing AWS Marketplace and Coupa to search for, purchase, deploy, pay for, and govern software across teams and functions."