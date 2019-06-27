Coupa announces new innovations and strategic partnership with TransferMate

Coupa Software, a technology platform in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced new innovations under its Coupa Pay offering as well as a strategic partnership with global payments technology provider TransferMate. These announcements deliver on Coupa's vision of creating a comprehensive cloud platform for businesses to spend smarter, simpler, and safer at every transactional step of their Business Spend Management strategy.

"For far too long, businesses have been forced to deal with a complicated and labor-intensive payments experience, and we purpose-built Coupa Pay to address this challenge," said Rajiv Ramachandran, vice president of product strategy at Coupa. "Today's announcement is another step forward in realizing our vision of one platform to manage all business spend, including payments. It's now even easier for the BSM community to manage payments seamlessly with their other business spend processes so everyone is spending and paying smarter."

With Coupa Pay Invoice Payments, AP teams are now empowered to efficiently transact in one secure step, seamlessly, through a wide variety of payment options, including domestic bank transfer, cross-border payment, and digital checks. With this solution, companies can now orchestrate and govern their end-to-end payments processes with a unified platform, thereby reducing manual work, compliance risk, and fraud.

In partnership with TransferMate, one of the largest global payments technology providers, Coupa Pay will now offer payments technology and access to TransferMate's domestic payments capabilities across dozens of countries as well as cross-border payments in more than 100-plus countries and currencies. TransferMate's regulatory money movement rails are seamlessly connected with Coupa Invoice Payments providing businesses with a global, unified platform to manage their payments.