App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 27, 2019 06:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coupa announces new innovations and strategic partnership with TransferMate

Through the partnership Coupa Pay will now offer payments technology and access to TransferMate's domestic payments capabilities.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Coupa Software, a technology platform in Business Spend Management (BSM), announced new innovations under its Coupa Pay offering as well as a strategic partnership with global payments technology provider TransferMate. These announcements deliver on Coupa's vision of creating a comprehensive cloud platform for businesses to spend smarter, simpler, and safer at every transactional step of their Business Spend Management strategy.

"For far too long, businesses have been forced to deal with a complicated and labor-intensive payments experience, and we purpose-built Coupa Pay to address this challenge," said Rajiv Ramachandran, vice president of product strategy at Coupa. "Today's announcement is another step forward in realizing our vision of one platform to manage all business spend, including payments. It's now even easier for the BSM community to manage payments seamlessly with their other business spend processes so everyone is spending and paying smarter."

With Coupa Pay Invoice Payments, AP teams are now empowered to efficiently transact in one secure step, seamlessly, through a wide variety of payment options, including domestic bank transfer, cross-border payment, and digital checks. With this solution, companies can now orchestrate and govern their end-to-end payments processes with a unified platform, thereby reducing manual work, compliance risk, and fraud.

Close
In partnership with TransferMate, one of the largest global payments technology providers, Coupa Pay will now offer payments technology and access to TransferMate's domestic payments capabilities across dozens of countries as well as cross-border payments in more than 100-plus countries and currencies. TransferMate's regulatory money movement rails are seamlessly connected with Coupa Invoice Payments providing businesses with a global, unified platform to manage their payments.

India Union Budget 2019: What does Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman have up her sleeve? Click here for top and latest Budget news, views and analyses.
First Published on Jun 27, 2019 06:19 pm

tags #BFSITech #fintech

most popular

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

Analysts bet on these 8 stocks for 9-16% return in short term

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

10 most congested cities in the world: Guess which Indian city takes top spot?

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

These CEOs and top execs pocketed the highest salaries in 2018

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.