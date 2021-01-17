MARKET NEWS

Counterpoint Research: Apple, Xiaomi dominate TWS shipments in Q3 2020

Additionally, the TWS segment is said to become the top driver of wearable growth in 2020.

January 17, 2021 / 05:21 PM IST

The smartphone and laptop markets saw a surge in growth over the last couple of months as more people looked to upgrade their gadgets after being forced to resort to remote working during the pandemic. However, another segment that grew in 2020 was the smart wearable market.

According to Counterpoint Research, the TWS segment is set to grow to 83 percent, which is around 238 million units in 2020. Additionally, smartwatches will weather subdued category spending to increase 2 percent to tip the 100-million mark. While the wearables segment is divided into five distinct segments, eyewear and wrist make up of a vast majority of the devices.

Source: Source: Counterpoint Research

 

Of the total wearables shipped in Q3 2020, earwear and smartwatches make up for 93 percent of the overall market. The earwear segment accounted for 52 percent of wearable shipments, while smartphones raked in 41 percent of the shipments. The report further states that in Q3 2020, Apple was responsible for 29 percent of TWS shipments and 28 percent of smartwatch shipments.

Xiaomi followed Apple with 13 percent of the share in the TWS segment. Samsung and JBL followed in third and fourth percent with 5 percent of the share, while Sony and Realme both featured in the top 10 list with 2 percent each.

Counterpoint Research senior analyst Liz Lee, said, “The trend around removing jacks and earphones from devices and boxes is becoming a big driver for TWS segment growth. It also helps that mobile media consumption continues to grow, making TWS the next must-have accessory.”
TAGS: #Apple #Huawei #Realme #Samsung #Sony #TWS #Xiaomi
