Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless, Equinox Neutrino gaming headsets launched in India with Dolby Atmos

Cosmic Byte has launched two new gaming headsets in India. The Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino are aimed at gaming enthusiasts to deliver an immersive audio experience with Dolby Atmos support.

Introductory price

The Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless gaming headset is priced at Rs 6,499 in India, while the Equinox Neutrino gaming headset will set you back Rs 4,499. Cosmic Byte has noted that the prices are part of an introductory launch offer. The Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino gaming headphones are available for purchase through Amazon India and the company’s official website.

Features and specs

Both Equinox Kronos Wireless and Equinox Neutrino feature an ergonomic design and “superior components” for durability. The headsets boast metal armbands and aluminium frames. They also come with soft protein leather ear cushions for enhanced comfort. These headphones are equipped with Dolby Atmos for a superior spatial audio experience. Both gaming headsets are compatible with PC, Mobile, Tablets, PS4, PS5, and Xbox consoles.

The Cosmic Byte Equinox Kronos Wireless gaming headset packs 50mm high fidelity drivers and 20ms ultra-low latency for competitive gamers. The headset features dedicated buttons on the ear cups to control volume, surround sound, and LEDs. The headphones also come with a 3.5mm aux input and a retractable mic. The Kronos wireless gaming headset is also touted to offer up to 24 hours of battery life.

The Cosmic Byte Equinox Neutrino gaming headset comes with buttons to control the LEDs and several cables including a USB, USB-C, and 3.5mm cable for better connectivity. These headphones feature a 1.8-metre braided cable and a detachable microphone. The headset is enabled with unidirectional environmental noise cancelling microphone.