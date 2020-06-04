This new tool from Google can help you maintain social distancing during the pandemic

Social distancing is the need of the hour and Google has developed a new tool to help smartphone users maintain the distance.

Sodar is a new tool developed by Google that can be used using the smartphone’s camera to calculate the distance between people.

The tool puts the user in the centre of a white circle which has a two-meter radius.

To avoid getting infected by a coronavirus-positive person, one needs to maintain a distance of 6 feet as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The tool is based on Augmented Reality (AR) tech, which has been previously seen in several games like Pokemon Go, Minecraft Earth, etc.

“This experiment uses (the application program interface) WebXR to visualise 2-metre social-distancing guidelines in your environment," the website’s About section reads.

Sodar is only available using Chrome on Android. Users can visit the website and tap on ‘launch’ to activate the tool, after which it will create an AR two-meter radius ring around them.

The circle moves and keeps the users in the centre, even when they move around. When someone breaches the two-meter distance mark, the tool will give a visual warning to the user.

