you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 04, 2020 10:02 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

This new tool from Google can help you maintain social distancing during the pandemic

The tool is based on Augmented Reality tech, which has been previously seen in several games like Pokemon Go, Minecraft Earth, etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Social distancing is the need of the hour and Google has developed a new tool to help smartphone users maintain the distance.

Sodar is a new tool developed by Google that can be used using the smartphone’s camera to calculate the distance between people.

The tool puts the user in the centre of a white circle which has a two-meter radius.

Close

To avoid getting infected by a coronavirus-positive person, one needs to maintain a distance of 6 feet as per the World Health Organisation (WHO) guidelines.

The tool is based on Augmented Reality (AR) tech, which has been previously seen in several games like Pokemon Go, Minecraft Earth, etc.

“This experiment uses (the application program interface) WebXR to visualise 2-metre social-distancing guidelines in your environment," the website’s About section reads.

Sodar is only available using Chrome on Android. Users can visit the website and tap on ‘launch’ to activate the tool, after which it will create an AR two-meter radius ring around them.

The circle moves and keeps the users in the centre, even when they move around. When someone breaches the two-meter distance mark, the tool will give a visual warning to the user.

Click here for Moneycontrol's full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic

First Published on Jun 4, 2020 10:01 am

tags #Google #Technology #trends

Coronavirus pandemic | India's COVID-19 tally reaches 2.16 lakh with record spike of 9,304 cases

COVID-19 treatment | Gilead says Indian licensees free to price Remdesivir: Report

UN Chief says nations must uphold human dignity as COVID-19 impacts migrants, refugees

Network18 Exclusive | Talks on with China on diplomatic front: Home Minister Amit Shah

Coronavirus pandemic | These five states are leading India's economic recovery

Investors in two Franklin Templeton debt schemes may get their money back by July: Report

