Coronavirus pandemic | WHO launches WhatsApp chatbot to curb misinformation

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation related to coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a new WhatsApp chatbot for solving user queries.



To receive updates on #COVID19 from WHO add this number— +41 79 893 18 92 to your contacts and send a @WhatsApp message. You’ll automatically be registered to receive updates and also have an option to ask for more information as shown below. pic.twitter.com/WXaGd88AGf

— WHO Uganda (@WHOUganda) March 20, 2020

The WHO WhatsApp chatbot will spew up with the latest available information when a user asks anything related to coronavirus. All a user needs to do is add the chatbot number — +41 79 893 18 92 — to their contact list and send a message. Once the message is sent, the user is automatically registered to receive updates with an option to ask for more information regarding COVID-19.

Similar to the WHO WhatsApp chatbot, the Indian government has launched a new MyGov Corona HelpDesk on WhatsApp for Indian users. Users just need to save the number — 9013151515 — in their contacts list and send a message to get a response. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk can be used by all WhatsApp users for free.

Other than WhatsApp, Google has also initiated the ‘Do the Five. Help stop Coronavirus’ campaign on its Search home page that lists out the five things people should follow to prevent coronavirus.