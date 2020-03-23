App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 12:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | WHO launches WhatsApp chatbot to curb misinformation

The WHO WhatsApp chatbot will spew up with the latest available information when a user asks anything related to coronavirus.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a bid to curb the spread of misinformation related to coronavirus pandemic, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has launched a new WhatsApp chatbot for solving user queries.

The WHO WhatsApp chatbot will spew up with the latest available information when a user asks anything related to coronavirus. All a user needs to do is add the chatbot number — +41 79 893 18 92 — to their contact list and send a message. Once the message is sent, the user is automatically registered to receive updates with an option to ask for more information regarding COVID-19.

Similar to the WHO WhatsApp chatbot, the Indian government has launched a new MyGov Corona HelpDesk on WhatsApp for Indian users. Users just need to save the number — 9013151515 — in their contacts list and send a message to get a response. The MyGov Corona Helpdesk can be used by all WhatsApp users for free.

Other than WhatsApp, Google has also initiated the ‘Do the Five. Help stop Coronavirus’ campaign on its Search home page that lists out the five things people should follow to prevent coronavirus.

related news

The Ministry of Health has also created a webpage that gives important information on coronavirus and related data in real-time.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 12:49 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #The World Health Organization (WHO)

