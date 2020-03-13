Coronavirus pandemic | Tweet from 2013 predicting coronavirus outbreak is going viral

Coronavirus has spread its tentacles across several countries since the first reported case in December last year. Amid the pandemic scare, an old tweet from 2013 predicting the outbreak is going viral.



Corona virus....its coming

— Marco (@Marco_Acortes) June 3, 2013

Twitter user Macro (@marco_acortes) posted a tweet on June 3, 2013, which read, “Corona virus....its coming.” Netizens are taken by surprise and trying to figure out how the user predicted the outbreak seven years ago. At the time of writing, the tweet has got over 1 lakh likes and 56,000 retweets.

"Why is there always a prophet tweet somewhere when something horrible happen,” a user tweeted.

"His last tweet was in 2016 the government probably shut him down because he was being too loud," read another tweet.

For those who are unaware, COVID-19 belongs to the family of coronavirus, which also includes SARS and MERS.

Earlier, a novel named 'The Eyes of Darkness’, written in 1981 by Dean Koontz had the mention of a virus named Wuhan-400, which is the epicentre of COVID-19. (Read: Eerie prophecy on coronavirus: Here is what Sylvia Browne predicted for 2020)