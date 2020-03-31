App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 31, 2020 03:52 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | This Bengaluru-based startup helps Wuhan combat COVID-19

With the use of BlinkIn’s product, hospital staff just had to click on a link to get tech support.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In the fight against the novel coronavirus, Bengaluru-based startup BlinkIn helped Wuhan, the sprawling capital of Central China’s Hubei province and the epicentre of the pandemic, with its augmented reality (AR) product, according to a Mint report.

As Wuhan was hit by COVID-19, authorities set up temporary hospitals to specifically cater to the flooding cases of the virus. In these centres, ventilators were vital and many came from a German manufacturer, Huber & Ranner. However, their installation had become difficult as technicians could not go to Wuhan.

In such a situation, BlinkIn, a NASSCOM CoE-incubated startup, helped in the installation of ventilators as Huber & Ranner used its AR product Scotty to provide visual guidance from Pocking in Germany, said the report.

Close

With the use of BlinkIn’s product, hospital staff just had to click on a link to get tech support. All they needed was to point a phone at the ventilator and installation point, and AR markers helped indicate what needed to be done as a technician talked them through the process, the report said.

related news

The report further said Scotty is different from other AR apps, which are bandwidth-heavy and hard to deploy, as it uses WebGL, a JavaScript API, to render graphics on a compatible browser.

Harshwardhan Kumar, CEO and co-founder of BlinkIn, said WebGL lets the user access a mobile phone’s graphics processing unit  (GPU) to run computer vision algorithms. “That’s how we bring AR experiences through the Web rather than a mobile app,” Kumar said.

A lightweight product like Scotty is to provide just enough AR for tech support “to get the job done then and there," as per the report.

BlinkIn’s German co-founder and MD Josef Seuss said they just try to understand a problem and create value for customers. Seuss was a consultant to companies in Germany for digital transformation when he first connected with Kumar to do a project for one of his clients. Later, Kumar told him about a smart visual bot they were building, the report stated.

When Seuss saw a lot of interest in the product, he came to Ahmedabad and joined the BlinkIn founders in the accelerator programme and became a co-founder.

The city at the centre of China's virus outbreak reopened for business on March 30 after authorities lifted more of the controls that locked down tens of millions of people for two months. However, it is still under travel controls. Residents are allowed to go to other parts of Hubei but cannot leave the province. Restrictions on other Hubei residents were lifted on March 23. The final curbs on Wuhan will end on April 8.

(With inputs from PTI)

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 31, 2020 03:52 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #India #Technology #World News

most popular

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

COVID-19 | Why India must offer more financial stimulus and not just put employers in debt

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Vodafone Idea offers prepaid validity extension for low-income feature phone subscribers

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Coronavirus impact: Companies launch hand sanitiser sachets for as low as Re 1

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.