you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Apr 06, 2020 04:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Tesla showcases ventilators built using car parts for COVID-19 patients

Most of the car parts used for the ventilator prototype come from the Model 3 spares.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Electric car-maker Tesla is using its car parts to build and help boost the availability of ventilators for COVID-19 patients. The company has uploaded the behind-the-scenes footage, showcasing the various parts used from its Model-series for manufacturing ventilators.

Tesla says that it is using car parts for ventilators so that they can help the medical industry without taking away from their supplies.

“We want to use parts that we know really well, that we know the reliability of, and we can go really fast and they are available in volume,” said Joseph Mardall, Tesla’s engineering directory. Most of the car parts used for the ventilator prototype come from the Model 3 spares.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

The video shows a touchscreen display panel used as a controller, an infotainment system to power the controller and a suspension air tank used as an oxygen mixing chamber. Other components include pumps, compressors, tubes, and a lithium-ion battery.

Medtronic, a healthcare solutions company, tweeted that it has collaborated with Elon Musk’s Tesla and SpaceX for making a ‘vital component for critical care ventilators. 

Since the Tesla-designed ventilator is just a prototype, it is currently unknown if the company will be able to produce and manufacture a well-finished device anytime soon and in high-volume.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 6, 2020 04:29 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Tesla

