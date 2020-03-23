Coronavirus pandemic | Reliance Jio launches new 'Work From Home' prepaid recharge pack for Rs 251

Reliance Jio has introduced a new ‘Work from Home’ recharge pack for its prepaid subscribers to help the cause. Thousands of people are now working remotely due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The new Reliance Jio prepaid plan is priced at Rs 251 and can be found under the ‘Work from Home’ tab on the Reliance MyJio app. Under the new Jio Work from Home plan, customers will get 2GB of 4G data per data for 51 days. Post 100% consumption, the speed will be reduced to 64kbps. The pack does not offer voice calls or free SMS.

The Mukesh Ambani-led telecom giant is also offering a Rs 101 4G data voucher with a validity of your existing Jio Plan. The Rs 101 plan offers 12GB high-speed data and 1000 minutes of Jio to non-Jio voice calls. Post-consumption, the speed will be reduced to 64Kbps.

Reliance Jio recently upgraded select data voucher plans, which offer more data and free non-Jio voice call minutes at the same price. Jio subscribers can make a recharge of either Rs 11, Rs 21, or Rs 51, which will offer them 800MB plus 75 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls, 2GB + 200 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls, and 6GB data + 500 minutes Jio to non-Jio voice calls, respectively.

Apart from these 4G mobile data plans, Reliance Jio also provides various Jio Fibre broadband plans starting at Rs 699 in India.

