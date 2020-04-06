Coronavirus pandemic | Nikon is offering free online photography classes till April 30

Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, Japanese imaging equipment giant Nikon wants to get out the shutterbug in you while you sit at home and master the basics of photography. The company is offering free online photography classes for everyone on its website until the end of April.

Each of Nikon’s online photography classes typically ranges between USD 15 and USD 50. Until April 30, the company is offering all of its 10 classes at the Nikon School for free.

Each class is hosted by a professional photographer to offer in-depth lessons in the easiest possible way. While most of these classes cover Nikon-specific products, many classes offer guides and lessons on the basics of photography and also complex, technical tutorials. So it is not necessary for you to own a Nikon camera to take the classes.

The course, thus, can teach you how to click portraits and other subjects, or even recording a music video.

In case you are interested, you can visit Nikon’s official website and sign up by entering details like your first name, last name, email ID and country.