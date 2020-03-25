Coronavirus pandemic | Apple's iPhone makers suspend production in India due to lockdown

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering disruption worldwide, Apple's manufacturing partners — Foxconn and Wistron — have temporarily closed their production facilities in India, citing government orders, Bloomberg reported.

has suspended its iPhone production in India due to the nationwide lockdown.

The company's two suppliers in India — Foxconn and Wistron —

Both these suppliers have stopped manufacturing of iPhones in India until April 14.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

The two suppliers currently manufacturer some of the older generation iPhones in India, namely the iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, etc.

Both Foxconn and Wistron manufacture smartphones for other big tech brands like Xiaomi. Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo recently announced that their manufacturing plants have been shut down in India due to the outbreak.