you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Mar 25, 2020 02:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Apple's iPhone makers suspend production in India due to lockdown

The two suppliers currently manufacturer some of the older generation iPhones in India, namely the iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, etc.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

With the coronavirus outbreak triggering disruption worldwide,  Apple's manufacturing partners — Foxconn and Wistron — have temporarily closed their production facilities in India, citing government orders, Bloomberg reported.

has  suspended its iPhone production in India due to the nationwide lockdown.

The company's two suppliers in India — Foxconn and Wistron —

Both these suppliers have stopped manufacturing of iPhones in India until April 14.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the report.

Track this blog for latest updates on coronavirus outbreak

The two suppliers currently manufacturer some of the older generation iPhones in India, namely the iPhone XR, iPhone SE, iPhone 7, etc. 

Both Foxconn and Wistron manufacture smartphones for other big tech brands like Xiaomi. Samsung, Oppo, and Vivo recently announced that their manufacturing plants have been shut down in India due to the outbreak.

Realme also announced that operations at its ‘Make in India’ facility have been temporarily stopped after the government’s order. The company has also postponed the Realme Narzo launch event owing to the lockdown situation in India.

First Published on Mar 25, 2020 02:35 pm

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.